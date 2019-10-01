Weather Blog: Storms usher in cooler air





Good Tuesday evening!

It’s been another ‘split weather’ day as a front sits right on top of us! Sunshine and near 80 degrees south; cooler, cloudy and dealing with strong thunderstorms north. A cold front comes sweeping through tonight, bringing areawide rain and dropping temps into the 50s – where they stay all day tomorrow!

A cluster of strong thunderstorms hugging the Canadian border all afternoon moves out to the east this evening, as another batch swings in behind it from the Great Lakes. After sunset (6:34 PM) the storms become weaker, but a few strikes of lightning or an occasional big wind gust is still possible. Periods of heavy rain take us overnight, as showers generally move from northwest to southeast. The temp falls into the 50s.

Wednesday, a few morning showers may linger over central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, but clouds will start to break apart north by the afternoon as drier air arrives. The temp holds fairly steady, before dropping Wednesday night into the 30s to near 40 degrees with patchy frost possible.

We’ll start out Thursday on a dry note, but rain returns Thursday night into Friday. It stays unseasonably cold with top temps in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s. A few mountaintop snowflakes are possible early Friday morning. Sunny and quiet Saturday, then increasing clouds Sunday with rain coming back into the picture Monday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault