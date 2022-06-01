We will be monitoring a series of disturbances over the next few days. The first of which arrives today in the form of a low pressure collapsing south out of Canada. It will bring about two rounds of heavy rain and the potential for strong storms. The first round is arriving this morning with cloudy skies, heavy downpours, and brisk north winds. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s to kick off our midweek forecast.

The afternoon will feature round one of downpours and storms exiting followed by round two beginning to fire up across the North Country. Those downpours and storms will continue to comb from northwest to southeast across the Empire, Green Mountain, and Granite States today. Highs will manage the mid 60s with slight mugginess because of all the moisture.

Speaking of which, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for those severe storms today from the Champlain Valley to the North Country. The primary hazard will be the amount of moisture those storms will drop. Heavy rain will add up anywhere between 0.5″ to as much as 2″ by the time all is said and done Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain a gloomy, grody, and drizzly day of weather. Winds will lighten up and temperatures will soar back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Isolated heavier downpours will start to arrive by late in the day as a new low pressure system begins to spin our way. Heavier rainfall will become likely overnight into Friday morning with another 0.5″ to as much as 1″+ of rain to wrap up the work week.