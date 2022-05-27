We have a very active next 36 to 48 hours across the North Country and Upper Valley. A slow moving cold front will impact the forecast today through Saturday evening with the potential for strong to severe storms and torrential downpours. This morning, scattered showers are already moving in ahead of the front. There are also blustery south winds still in play, so be sure to drive safe all around as you head into school and work. Temperatures are very mild with many of us registering in the 60s to start the day.

The afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds. The breaks of sunshine and mild winds will help temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s with an increase in humidity. The heat, humidity, and lift in the atmosphere ahead of our cold front will allow for a pre-frontal line of strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

That active line of weather will cross through the North Country first, followed by Vermont, then New Hampshire all between lunch time and the late evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk for severe weather today which means an isolated severe storm is possible. Nevertheless, any one storm will produce heavy rain which could result in minor street/flash flooding. Lastly, damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible with today’s storms.

The showers and storms will shut off late, but they will only be renewed by the time we reach your late Saturday morning. Another line of active weather will fire up from central Vermont and points southeast into southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Heat, humidity, and instability are all in play once again tomorrow as our cold front officially arrives. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather again for tomorrow with similar hazards to today including heavy rain, possible street/flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals between today and Sunday morning will average 0.5″ to 1.5″+.

We will be able to salvage the end of your Memorial Day weekend forecast as sunshine and warmer weather returns for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. The Vermont City Marathon will feature temps rising through the 50s/60s Sunday morning as we head for the 80s Sunday afternoon and then again Monday afternoon.