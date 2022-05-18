We have a beautiful forecast ahead of us for midweek. We’re talking high pressure descending into the Northeast with a fresh dose of drier weather, sunshine, and near seasonable temperatures. This morning, temperatures are starting off in the 30s to middle 40s alongside clearing skies. We’re continuing to dry out, as well, especially after yesterday’s round of rain.

The afternoon will offer up an abundance of sunshine, highs in the middle to upper 60s, and breezy north-northwest winds of 10-20 mph. It will be a mild day overall, but it will also be one of those days that if you’re not in the sun, the breeze could make you feel a bit cool from time to time. Nevertheless, be sure to grab the sunglasses and go enjoy the day.

Thursday, a new system is set to arrive. It’s an area of low pressure with attending boundaries that will provide scattered showers and isolated downpours to the North Country and Upper Valley tomorrow. The warm front will lift through first with a round of lighter showers late tonight into tomorrow morning.

The more widely scattered activity and heavier downpours will arrive with the cold front for the afternoon. Rainfall totals will average 1/4″ to 1/2″+. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.