Yesterday we were contending with a whole heck of a lot of fog in the forecast from the get go, but that is not the case this morning. South winds are stirring at around 15-30 mph and that has allowed the low level moisture to remain elevated enough that fog isn’t a big issue for this morning’s commute to school/work. In fact, it’s just patches of fog on the roadways this morning. Otherwise, it’s a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

As we navigate into the afternoon, we will land upon the “blarney stone” of forecasts for this St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures will make a run into the lower to middle 60s alongside partly sunny skies and breezy south winds. There may be a stray sprinkle or shower in southern VT or NH where the clouds will remain a bit more thick today, but overall it won’t be that bad of a holiday.

Now, let’s touch on the weekend forecast because it looks a bit messy. A complex low pressure system will move into New England late Friday night through Sunday. It will bring with it a wintry mix to the higher elevations and especially in the Northeast Kingdom with just plain rain in the valleys. A light glaze of ice is possible where the wintry mix does develop, so we will have to keep a close eye on road conditions for the weekend.

The wintry mix will fizzle out and transition over to rain Saturday evening and on as the warm front lifts north with this system. The tail end cold front will trudge through with more rain Saturday night into Sunday morning; ending as a few rain/snow showers by Sunday evening. During this entire time we will need to keep a close eye on local waterways as snow/ice melt, warm temperatures, and added rainfall could lead to river level rises/flooding concerns.