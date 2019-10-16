Weather Blog: The calm before the storm

This morning is truly the calm before the storm. Starting off the day Wednesday with sunshine and a few high cirrus clouds, and temperatures climbing into the low 60’s

As we head toward the afternoon, you might notice skies are becoming cloudier. The good news is we stay dry for the day, allowing for time to prepare for the rough weather ahead.

Halloween decorations (the pumpkins are probably ok), outdoor furniture… really anything that is light enough to blow away in the wind… bring it inside or secure it. Otherwise anything loose will fly down across the yard like a leaf.

Here is the timeline, moderate to heavy rain overspreads the region after 7 pm Wednesday evening, and continues on through the morning commute Thursday making for a very slow going drive. Winds are strong, switching from the south to the north by Thursday. Sustained winds will be between 15-25mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Down trees and powerlines are a possibility, and so are power outages.

Although widespread flooding is not expected with this system, many of the streams and brooks will be near the tops of their banks, minor flooding issues possible. Ponding on the roadways especially during the morning commute will slow travel down.

Stay with us for the latest on this messy weather!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley