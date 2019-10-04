Weather Blog: The coldest air of the season settles in this evening

We are starting off Friday a little damp and dreary. There are a lot of low hanging clouds and fog sticking around, a breezy Northwesterly wind and a few scattered sprinkles on the radar.

But like a bottle of wine, today’s forecast gets better with age. As we head toward lunch-time you might start to notice a few holes in the cold cover. Slowly but surely sunshine with make an appearance, but temperatures are still chilly, only in the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Clear skies and calm winds overnight is a perfect recipe for some pretty chilly temperatures, in fact, tonight is shaping up to be one of our coldest nights this season. Got any plants that still need a few more days on the vine? Bring them inside or cover them up, as some could see a good freeze overnight!

Sunshine starts and finishes the day on Saturday! A perfect leaf-peeping day! Get out and enjoy those some of those peak conditions!

Sunday, unfortunately, comes with an increase in clouds and rain showers by afternoon, those continue overnight and through the start of the workweek.

Enjoy your weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley