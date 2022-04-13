We have a few more heavier downpours and maybe a few flashes of lightning left to go tonight before the rain tapers off to some light showers and pockets of drizzle as we move into Thursday morning.

We have been talking about Thursday’s storm threat all week long so let break down the timeline hour by hour!

9 AM Thursday- Other than a few pockets of drizzle, the radar is relatively quiet, with a few breaks of sunshine peaking out from behind the clouds. Especially in the Champlain Valley and Southern Vermont that clearing helps the atmosphere to build up the energy needed to fuel stronger storms.

12 PM Thursday- Storms begin to fire over the North Country as the cold front enters the region.

2 PM Thursday- Those storms trek to the east, reaching the Champlain Valley and Western Vermont, while tapping into some of the energy gained by the clearing earlier in the day. Stronger storms will feature torrential rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If we were to find a storm reach severe limits, this is the timeframe, especially in Addison, Rutland county Vermont and Essex County New York.

4 PM Thursday- Storms reach the Northeast Kingdom and the Upper Valley, but begin to weaken as the atmosphere east of the Greens doesn’t have quite as much energy to work with. Heavier downpours and flashes of lightning continue as this system exits to the east.

9 PM Thursday- The showers and storms have exited to the east, and skies rapidly clear out. Patchy fog will likely develop as we head towards daybreak Friday

Stay safe and weather aware if you’re outside tomorrow afternoon!

Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley