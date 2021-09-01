Weather Blog: The remnants of Ida pass to our south, bringing rain chances for some

Today: Although there is some sunshine to start the day, it will quickly become filtered out by clouds on the outer fringes of the leftovers of Ida. Rain chances roll in for Southern Vermont by afternoon, but remain pretty light until we past sunset. Temperatures are seasonably cool in the upper 60’s and low 70’s

Tonight: The outer bands of Ida’s remnants move into southern zones with heavier, more intense rain band as you head closer to the Massachusetts, Vermont border. That’s where you’ll also find the highest rainfall totals, in some spots nearing 2-3″ with flash flood watches in place through Thursday afternoon. The totals will taper off as you go further north, and rain drop barely reach past Rutland county.

Thursday: The rain will quickly exit our area early Thursday, leaving partly sunny skies in place as temperatures only climb to the mid to upper 60’s

Friday: Mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60’s

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley