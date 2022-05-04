The rain is coming to an end, and the clouds are clearing out! Setting us up for a beautiful Thursday with blue skies from Massena to Brattleboro! That along with seasonal temperatures in the lower 60’s and a light southerly breeze at 5-10 mph

I love this time of year! The tulips are popping, the forsythias are blossoming and the hyacinths are adding a beautiful splash of purple to the front yard! Check out these photos from the station entrance! The tulips are so bright and RED!

Other than a few extra clouds in southern zones, Friday and Saturday forecast are fabulous!

Mother’s Day is Sunday! And the forecast looks BEAUTIFUL!!!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley