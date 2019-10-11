Weather Blog: The weather looking great! Go enjoy the foliage!

Remember yesterday’s weather? Well, that’s exactly how today’s forecast is shaping up!

Filtered sunshine north, with a few more clouds and the slightest chance of a sprinkle in southern and eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. No need to bring the rain jacket, most will stay dry!

As we head into the weekend the forecast is looking great! We start out Saturday morning partly to mostly sunny, but clouds move back in by the afternoon. That cloud cover is ahead of an occluded frontal boundary that arrives after sunset.

It’s a speedy little front, without a lot of moisture, so by the time we reach Sunday morning the sunshine is breaking out!

As for the foliage, the leaves are showing their best colors and looking absolutely stunning, especially in the mid-level hills. The higher elevations are ever so slightly past peak conditions, maybe you noticed it driving down the interstate through the Bolton Flats, the mountains there aren’t looking quite as colorful.

Have no fear, still plenty of pretty peak conditions and with a beautiful weekend forecast ahead, there’s no excuse for you to not head out and take it all in!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley