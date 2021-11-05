Weather Blog: Tomorrow is the last time we see the sun up at 5:30 PM until late February

As some one who typically works the morning shift (this week has been an exception) I LOVE this time of year! During the summer month when the sun is up till almost 9 PM falling asleep is not fun in broad daylight! Hey everyone has a different opinion on Daylight Saving… here are a few fun facts about it’s origins.

So don’t forget to set the clocks back, enjoy the extra hour of sleep and change the batteries in your smoke detectors!

The weekend forecast looks picture perfect! Sunshine and a return to seasonable temperatures! A great weekend for a hike, or doing some yard work and especially as we move into the cloudier months of the year soak in all the Vitamin D you can get!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley