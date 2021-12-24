Today: After a little bit of light snow overnight in southern Vermont, skies are remaining partly sunny for this Christmas Eve as temperature rebound into the mid to upper 20’s.



Tonight: A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and rain works in after midnight, with warming temperatures especially in southern zones in where we start the morning in the 30’s.



Christmas Day: With the messy hodge podge of precip overhead roads will likely get slick with many spots outside of the Northeast Kingdom flipping between freezing rain and plain rain. Temperatures climb to the mid 30’s.



Christmas Night Eve: The precip comes to an end, as colder air flips any remaining snow back over to snow showers. Overnight lows are in the 20’s.



Sunday: A few leftover snow showers are becoming more confided to the higher terrain with temperature in the 20’s and lower 30’s



When all is set and done the Northeast Kingdom will see the most snow- Anywhere between 2-4″ while the rest of the area can expect a dusting to 2″. The bigger issue will be the ice, with only about 0.01 to 0.10″ falling… but it doesn’t take a lot to create a sheet of slippery ice that’s hard to walk and drive on. Take it easy as you’re out and about Christmas Day!

Have a great, safe Christmas if you’re celebrating!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley