Tonight: Clouds are on the increase as a warm front noses into the region with a few sprinkle chances along the Canadian Border. Temperatures fall to the mid 50’s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and sprinkles along the northern border. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s while dewpoints remain in check in the 40’s and 50’s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few morning showers, and then a round of showers and thunderstorms rumbling through by afternoon. Storms should remain below severe limits, but could features heavy rain, gusty winds and a lot of lightning. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 70’s and dewpoints touch the lower sticky 60’s

Saturday: A few leftover showers as the front finally passes through, temperatures reach the lower 70’s

Sunday: Clearing out the clouds and bringing in the sunshine. Temperatures climb into the middle 70’s

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, and feeling like the unofficial start to summer, with afternoon highs in the lower 80’s

