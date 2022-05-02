It’s an unsettled start to the week, with scattered showers riddling the radar this Monday.

Rain chances die down overnight, but the clouds hold tough all through Tuesday with only a few afternoon breaks of blue possible. Temperatures top off in the low 60’s while winds are a bit breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Rain chances roll in to the region overnight and through early Wednesday. The heaviest downpours come during the morning, as the system tapers off and starts to pull away by afternoon. Totals range between 0.5-1.0″

We’re back to sunshine Thursday with the blue skies sticking around for the most part through the weekend and into the start of next week. Other than a few extra clouds and spot showers possible in southern zones Friday and Saturday, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful stretch!

