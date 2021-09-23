Weather Blog: Front to fly by, ushering in seasonable weather for the weekend

We are waiting in the shadows of a low pressure system that is going through the it’s life cycle over the Great Lakes Region, becoming vertically stack and weakening as its ventilations (or air flow) is cut off thanks to the upper level low sitting right on top of the surface low. As that ‘cut off’ low begins to weaken it sends off an occluded front that finally has some forward motion passing by our region from Thursday Evening through Friday Evening (taking it’s sweet time)

But lets first start with today: If you’re a fan of summer weather and yesterday’s weather, you’re in for another treat! Today’s forecast will play out very similar to Wednesday’s, with of mix of cloud cover and clear skies, temperatures about 10-15 degrees about average in the upper 70’s and low 80’s and dewpoints in the sticky 60’s.

The occluded front enters the room (AKA the Saint Lawrence River Valley) this evening, working through the North Country overnight and hitting the Champlain Valley just in time for folks to hit the road Friday Morning. Passing through the mid section of the state and reaching the NEK after lunch, we’ll watch as the final rain drops fall in Northern New Hampshire by Friday evening.

Rainfall totals for most range between 1-2″ but the Southern Greens may provide a little bit of enhancement allowing rainfall totals to reach 2-3″

Behind the front some folks find clearing skies and sunshine, even as early as Friday morning in the far western corners of the North Country. Drier and cooler weather begins to rush in as weekend highs only reach the upper 60’s

Grab the rain gear tomorrow!

-Skytracker