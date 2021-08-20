Weather Blog: Warm & muggy finish to the week, and the latest on Henri

Happy Friday!

The faucet is slowly closing on rain chances lingering from the remnant of Tropical Storm Fred. Places like Moretown, VT picked up a beneficial 1.66 inches of rain yesterday and all of our rivers stayed within there banks!

Today’s forecast is shaping up to be a warm and muggy one, with a lingering tropical air mass from Tropical Storm Fred, dewpoints remain in the upper 60’s to low 70’s while temperatures reach the mid to upper 80’s

The weekend starts off on a sunny note, with a couple areas of patchy morning fog. Saturday afternoon comes with the chance for a few isolated showers or storms as temperatures near the 90 degree mark.

Then all eye turn to Tropical Storm Henri:

As of 8 AM Friday morning Tropical Storm Henri has winds to 65 mph, and it’s beginning to turn to the north moving to the WNW at 9 mph.

It’s expected to stay off shore as it rides along the east coast strengthening to a Category 1 Hurricane in some of the warmer waters off of the Southeast. We are becoming more certain that it will make landfall in New England, but where exactly it falls could mean a big spread in the forecast for our region

A more easterly track with the center over the Cape & Island means very little impacts for Northern New England, other than a few scattered showers Sunday/Monday.

A more westerly track with landfall somewhere near Long Island and Connecticut means that some of the heaviest rain will track over Southern Vermont and New Hampshire… spots that are already waterlogged from a surplus of July rain.

Check back with Dylan for the latest on the forecast this weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley