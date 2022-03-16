After a bout of rain and snow showers late last night into early this morning, we are now dealing with leftover moisture in the valleys and mountains which is leading to poor visibility. High moisture content combined with cooling temperatures and light breezes have allowed thick fog to form for the morning commute so be sure to drive with caution. Otherwise, it’s a pretty mild start to the day with wet roadways to boot.

As we navigate into the afternoon, the clouds will begin to break up a bit. We’ll call it partly cloudy to partly sunny from the late morning hours through the early evening. During this time, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s north with a few low 60s across southern VT and NH. It will be a wonderful Wednesday all around with a light south wind of 5-15 mph.

St. Patrick’s Day will continue to see warm temperatures and well above average readings. Partly sunny skies return for tomorrow along with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few folks in southern VT and NH could flirt with the middle to upper 60s if all breaks just right…or if the “luck of the Irish” is on their side. There may be a stray sprinkle to detail across the area late Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front approaches, but most will stay dry.

It isn’t until this weekend that a more significant system arrives with light to moderate rain and possible river level rises. Stay tuned to that forecast as it continues to evolve the next few days.