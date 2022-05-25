High pressure will be situated to our southeast today. The positioning of that high just off of the New England Coast will result in a return flow out of the south, near seasonable temperatures, and dry weather for much of the North Country and Upper Valley. Dry and clear is the name of the game this morning with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

The afternoon will feature an ample amount of sunshine, light southerly breezes of 5-10 mph, and the slight chance for a shower over the higher terrain of the southern Greens and Adirondacks. Otherwise, much of us will remain dry on the day with highs achieving the lower to middle 70s. Overnight, clouds increase with showers becoming likely by daybreak on Thursday.

Thursday will offer up partly to mostly cloudy skies, hit or miss showers, and highs in the low 70s. The rainfall comes hot on the heels of a warm front lifting north into Canada. That warm front will likely bring the best chance for rain through southern Quebec, the North Country, and the Northeast Kingdom. Rainfall amounts will be less than half an inch.

A sneak peek at Memorial Day Weekend shows us showers sticking around for Saturday as we get sandwiched in between a stalled boundary and incoming cold front. That squeeze play will also result in a cool kick off to the weekend with highs in the low 70s. Saturday night into Sunday morning, that cold front comes sweeping in and helps to clear out the traffic jam of moisture. Sunday and Monday look like splendid days for any Memorial Day services, ceremonies, BBQs, and/or cookouts.