Weather Blog: Wet weather Tuesday, Sunshine and 70’s Wednesday

Good Luck to the Northern Vermont University Lyndon & Johnson students heading back to classes today!!! Whether it’s online or in person, I know you’re all going to do amazing!!

It’s not the perfect day to head back to classes, we are expecting a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers for the afternoon.

Overnight drier air will work in wrapping up any chance for showers and clearing our skies. Those clear skies and calm winds help temperatures to fall back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. I wouldn’t be terribly surpised if a few of our typical colder hallow locations like Saranac Lake and Island Pond fall back into the upper 30’s

Sunshine will help temps to warm right back up into the low to mid 70’s by afternoon Wednesday, and the forecast stays sunny and seasonably cool through Thursday. Temperatures are back into the mid 80’s Friday, but skies remain mostly sunny.

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley