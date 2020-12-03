Weather Blog: What’s up with the weekend forecast?!?!

UGH! This is a tough forecast. Let’s talk about the next couple of days before we dive into the weekend.

Today is shaping up to be a great day! Don’t forget those sunglasses, as partly to mostly cloudy with breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and temperature climbing into the mid 40’s

Tonight clouds will fill back in tonight, with a few flurries in the North Country by early Friday morning.

Friday expect off and on rain and snow showers, with a dusting to an inch expected for the Northeast Kingdom, and Adirondacks. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 40’s

Ok so now let’s talk about the weekend forecast. It’s one that’s stumping a lot of meteorologist in the northeast, me included!

What we do know is that an area of low pressure is expected to strengthen, tracking through the region from Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

What we don’t know is what track that low will take. Just like with many other winter storms, a little wobble north or south can be the difference between a foot of snow, and nothing.

While we wait (patiently…) for a little bit more clarity from our weather models, it’s a great time to make sure you are ready for this storm and every other storm we’ll see this year. Gas up the snow blower, make sure the salt buckets are filled up, and dig the shovel out of the shed!

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley