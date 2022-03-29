It’s a battle back and forth between winter time vibes and spring-like feels, but eventually the correct season will win out. It’s just going to take a little bit of time as we have another cold one on tap for you today. Temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s alongside leftover snow showers and breezy north winds of 15-25 mph. Wind chill values will reside in the single digits above and below zero for the first half of the day.

The afternoon will feature breaks of sunshine, a mountain top flurry/snow shower, and continued cold temperatures. In fact, highs will manage the upper 20s to low 30s today, but with the wind chill it will be feeling more like the teens. North winds will not begin to relax until we reach the evening and overnight.

As we push forward into midweek, temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees with a wee bit more sunshine and lighter west winds. Partly cloudy skies will be filtering through during the day, but an increase in cloud cover by the evening will signal changes to follow. Those changes will include a brief and light wintry mix for the Adirondacks and parts of the Greens for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A lot of the precipitation may have trouble reaching the ground because of how much dry air is in place. However, we will monitor the situation carefully in case it results in any slick travel by Thursday morning.