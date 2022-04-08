It’s a nasty and dangerous morning commute across the North Country and Upper Valley. It is rainy, foggy, and windy with poor travel conditions overall. The valleys have ponded/puddled up roadways featuring reduced visibility and breezy south winds of 10-20 mph. The higher elevations are experiencing much of the same, but with patchy black ice and strong south winds of 20-30+ mph. Make sure you are enabling yourself enough time to arrive to school/work/other destinations safely. Turn on the low beams and keep the windshield wipers moving.

The afternoon will offer up leftover, very isolated showers all as our latest system wraps up and moves off to the northeast. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the remainder of the day with just a little bit more clearing taking place after sunset. Highs will manage the upper 40s to middle 50s. South winds will relax to around 5-15 mph by late in the day.

The weekend forecast will remain active with another low pressure system rocking and rolling through Saturday morning into Saturday night. Isolated rain showers are likely Saturday morning with a more widespread, scattered shower event for the second half of the day. Highs will achieve the upper 40s.

Sunday will see a rinse and repeat of Saturday’s temperatures with rain showers in the valleys and a light mix for the mountains. Rainfall totals between today and Sunday morning will average another 0.5″ to 1.25″. That’s on top of the 1″ to 2″ that has already fallen, so be sure to continue to drive safe on those wet/slick/ponded up roadways straight through the upcoming weekend.