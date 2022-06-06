Were watching a few showers of to the North and West, and generally speaking that is where they stay for the night tonight.

Waking up Tuesday we’ve got a lot of clouds overhead and winds are picking up, out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts especially in the Champlain Valley! Free car wash with every ferry ride (which is probably great if your car is like mine and COVERED in pollen!)

The shower chance generally stay to the north and west through the day Tuesday with only a few sprinkles or showers sneaking into the North Country. By late afternoon those shower chances are rolling to the east bringing showers and heavier downpours to the Champlain Valley by dinner time.

Overnight a few rumbles of thunder may accompany those passing showers and downpour, but the rain chance wraps up quickly Wednesday morning.

We’re keeping an eye on a strong low pressure system for Thursday that could bring a few bouts of heavy rain! Stay tuned for more on that forecast as we get a little bit closer!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley