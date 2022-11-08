Your Election Day forecast features high pressure descending into the North Country from Canada. It will mean a brisk north wind, cold temperatures, and even colder wind chills. Bundle up before going to cast your ballot today!

High pressure has left us with dry weather, just a few clouds, and a stiff north breeze that is initiating lots of change. Temperatures are in the 30s/40s this morning but with a north wind gusting up to 25+ mph, it’s feeling more like the 20s. The winter jacket will be needed!

Our afternoon will offer up mostly sunny skies, north winds gusting up to 30+ mph, and highs in the mid 40s. Those mid 40s will feel more like the 20s/30s from time to time due to the cold north wind.

Wednesday, sunshine makes a comeback and so do our temperatures. Readings will start in the teens/20s and rise into the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon. Our midweek high temperatures are what we would consider a bit more seasonable for this time of year.