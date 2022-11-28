A potent area of low pressure continues to exit across the Canadian Maritimes this evening and behind it comes very cold temperatures and relaxing winds by daybreak Tuesday.

This evening through the overnight will showcase temperatures tumbling into the teens and 20s with real feel readings in the single digits and teens from time to time. The shot of cold air for Tuesday morning will be short-lived as an area of high pressure overtakes the forecast for the afternoon.

The afternoon will feature partly sunny to partly cloudy skies, relaxing winds, drier weather, and seasonable highs in the low 40s. Overnight, temps tumble back into the 20s to low 30s alongside increasing clouds.

Clouds will really thicken by daybreak Wednesday as a new cold front arrives for midweek. This cold front will arrive with gusty winds of 40+ mph and steady, heavy rainfall for the afternoon. Rainfall totals will average 0.75 to 1″+.