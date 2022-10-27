High pressure is building in across the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes. It will result in gradually clearing skies, drier weather, and seasonable temperatures for our Thursday.

This morning, temperatures are in the 40s/50s alongside a few leftover showers in the North Country. Otherwise, many of us are drying out as northwesterly breezes kick up to around 10-20 mph.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the lower to middle 50s, sunshine, and brisk northwest winds. It may feel more like the upper 40s from time to time today, which is a far cry from those steamy highs near 80 degrees from yesterday. Make it a point to have an extra layer on standby today.

Friday will offer up continued sunshine, blue skies, and lighter winds all as high pressure arrives overhead. Temperatures will land in the upper 40s to low 50s to wrap up the work week.

Halloween weekend is looking like a treat rather than a trick as mostly sunny skies return for Saturday and Sunday with highs near 60 degrees.