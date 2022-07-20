Our hot streak of weather continues today as a warm front noses in from the northwest. Behind today’s boundary is a robust cold front with severe thunderstorm potential for tomorrow. This morning, we’re awaiting the arrival of that first front with partly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and warm temperatures. Readings are already in the 70s alongside sticky levels of humidity. It’s a sign of a dangerously hot afternoon with heat indices pushing 95 to 100 degrees.

The afternoon ahead will feature highs in the lower to middle 90s, heat indices nearing 100 degrees, and partly sunny skies. The only bit of cooling relief for the day may stem from a pop up downpour or storm across northern NY and central/southern VT. Otherwise, make sure to stay hydrated and dip into cooler spots when you can. Same goes for the overnight as lows only sink into the mid 70s.

Thursday, a cold front rolls through New England with a marginal to slight risk for severe weather. Within the slight risk, we could experience heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado. The storms will be extra fired up and juicy as they feed off of continued heat and humidity; highs will manage the middle to upper 80s. Stay safe and weather aware tomorrow!