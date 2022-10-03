High pressure will keep us safe from any of “Ian’s” leftover precipitation which resides across the Mid-Atlantic today. That means a soggy start to the work week for them and a sunny start for us!

This morning, temperatures have fallen into the 20s/30s allowing for frost advisories and freeze warnings to take effect until 9AM. Our frigid morning is being accompanied by mostly clear skies, lighter north breezes, and dry weather. Bundle up and keep cozy!

Our afternoon will offer up more sunshine, dry weather, and calm conditions. High pressure will traverse east across the North Country and Upper Valley during the second half of the day. It will help to suppress any precipitation chances and cloud cover to our south. North winds will average 5-10 mph as highs rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday, temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 60s with continued sunshine and wonderful weather. There may be a few extra clouds across southern Vermont and New Hampshire by the late afternoon, but we will remain dry.

This week would make for a great leaf peeping week if you have the time. Many of our communities have reached moderate to peak colors, especially in southern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom.