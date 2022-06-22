It seems like once we get rid of one system, there’s another hot on its heels. That’s what we’re talking about for the remainder of this week as a warm front exits today, but to follow will be a low pressure system late tonight through Thursday. This morning, our warm front is exiting to the east-northeast with a few leftover showers especially in southern Quebec. Otherwise, it’s mild and a little breezy with temperatures in the 50s/60s. South winds are averaging 5-15 mph alongside mostly cloudy skies.

Much of the afternoon will remain dry and mostly cloudy with a peek or two of sunshine. Highs will rebound into the upper 60s to middle 70s. South winds will also be gusting upwards of 20 mph. Those mild breezes will help to draw in not just more heat to the forecast today, but also humidity. Dew point temps will rise into the 60s by the end of the day eventually leading to isolated thunderstorms in western portions of the North Country by sunset. We’re not expecting storms to become severe, but a few stronger storms with heavier downpours and gusty winds cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow, a new low pressure system forms along a slow moving cold front. That low will develop directly over the Champlain Valley, so what will that mean for us? A near wash of a forecast for Thursday with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Between late tonight and Friday morning, our rainfall totals will average 1 to 3 inches with the heaviest amounts expected from the Champlain Valley and points west. Minor flooding and rises on creeks/streams/rivers are possible, so be sure to remain weather aware.