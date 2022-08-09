A cold front will slice through New England today with additional showers and downpours, but by the afternoon we will begin a gradual drying process. As for this morning, make sure you have the umbrella or rain jacket ready to go as scattered showers and downpours continue to scoot east-southeast. Temperatures are in the 60s/70s alongside sticky dew points, as well.

The afternoon will feature the departure of our cold front with mostly cloudy skies filling in for much of the day. Showers will exit to the south by the late afternoon with drier, more comfortable air scheduled to arrive by the evening commute. Highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s north with upper 70s to middle 80s farther south.

Wednesday, high pressure builds back into the Northeast with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s, if not close to 80 degrees. Our midweek forecast looks magnificent!