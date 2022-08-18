A departing area of low pressure will slowly spin its way out of New England today, but it will take the entire day. That means we have a cool, damp, and cloudy day of weather ahead of us so be sure to keep the comfy rain jacket nearby. This morning, you’ll need that rain jacket as scattered showers and patchy fog are likely. Temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s.

The afternoon will offer up mostly cloudy to overcast skies, isolated showers/patchy drizzle, and well below average temperatures. Highs will manage the lower to middle 60s up and down the Connecticut River Valley. From the Champlain Valley into northern NY, temperatures will achieve the middle to upper 60s. As readings continue to cool late today, our precipitation will come to an end after sunset. Rainfall totals will average an additional 1/10″ to 1/2″.

Friday, skies clear up nicely with sunshine and seasonable temperatures set to return as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to middle 80s with just a slight chance for a heat of the day downpour or thunderstorm especially across the central/southern Greens and southern Adirondacks.

A sneak peek of the weekend forecast shows lots of sunshine and the building back in of summer-time heat. Temperatures will land in the middle to upper 80s all weekend with a spotty downpour or thunderstorm becoming likely by Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, soak up the sunshine and enjoy the return of those summer feels.