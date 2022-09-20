After tallying some daily rainfall records yesterday, our roadways are still wet and there’s a reduction in visibility to contend with for your morning drive into school and work.

Temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s with a side of mugginess, too. Isolated showers continue to roam the North Country and Upper Valley this morning, so be sure to have the umbrella or rain jacket on standby.

Those showers will start to thin out this afternoon as highs achieve the lower to middle 60s. South-southwest winds will twist out of the west-northwest by the end of the day. Our cool, late day breezes will only average 5-10 mph but on an already gloomy day it could make things feel even chillier throughout the afternoon. Keep cozy and have the rain gear ready to go for any leftover showers.

Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70s as humidity continues to rise as well. The heat and humidity will clash with an incoming cold front late in the day. It will result in isolated showers and downpours especially around the evening commute and thereafter. Drier and MUCH colder weather will filter in behind this front. Rainfall totals will average an additional 1/4″ or so.