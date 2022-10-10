We have a boundary slicing through the heart of New England today with more clouds than sun, cooler than normal temperatures, and a few sprinkles. However, gradual improvements are likely through midweek.

Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s in the valleys this morning with a few light sprinkles and showers. Once you climb up in elevation, temperatures are closer to the freezing mark and so our mountain towns may experience a few patches of freezing drizzle/sleet/wet snowflakes to kick off the day. Bundle up, stay dry, and keep cozy the best you can this morning.

Our afternoon will offer up a few additional showers/sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies especially early on. As we creep closer to the evening commute home, we’ll begin to dry out with decreasing clouds and tumbling temperatures. Highs will achieve the mid 50s this afternoon and lower to middle 30s overnight. Keep warm!

Tuesday, high pressure builds in across the North Country and Upper Valley allowing for drier weather, an ample amount of sunshine, and slightly above average temperatures. Sunshine and a light southerly breeze will enter the forecast tomorrow with temperatures soaring into the lower to middle 60s alongside mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!