High pressure will scoot and boot across the North Country and Upper Valley with some pleasantly cold, but quiet weather. Enjoy the calm conditions because arriving late tonight through Wednesday will be our first widespread snowfall of the season.

Temperatures are in the teens/20s/30s this morning alongside partly cloudy skies. Peeks of sunshine are likely through the first half of the day with increasing clouds becoming the theme for the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon will be accompanied by a light northeast breeze and dry weather. Highs will manage the middle to upper 30s and close to 40 degrees.

Wednesday, a winter weather advisory has been put into place for near everyone as our winter storm ramps up with morning snowfall transitioning to a wintry mix through the afternoon. The Wednesday morning and evening commutes will both be slick/slippery so be sure to take it easy.

Snowfall totals will range from 8-12″ on the summits of the southern Adirondacks, the spine of the Greens, and Whites. Once you get down to elevations of around 2,000′ it’s more on the order of 4-8″. Across the valley locations, you should only expect 1-3″ with only a sloppy dusting for the Champlain Islands.