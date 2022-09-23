Brr! We are feeling the immense amount of cold air behind yesterday’s boundary. It’s a cold and windy start to the day and it won’t get much better through the afternoon. It will be a great day to keep cozy indoors. However, the weekend is looking great to get back outside!

Temperatures are 10 to 20+ degrees colder now than 24 hours ago. That means our readings are landing in the 30s/40s this morning with wind chills just slightly cooler than that. Make sure to bundle up with that winter jacket or a heavy layer before heading out the door. Along with our chilly start to the day, you may find a stray sprinkle or leftover shower during your morning commute.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with wind chills solidly in the 40s. North winds will average 15 to 30 mph early on, but will gradually lessen in intensity by late in the day with gusts up to 20 mph by the evening commute home. Clouds will begin to break by late in the day as well. That will lead us into a bright end to the work week.

A frost advisory will go into effect midnight tonight into early Saturday morning. In those blue shaded areas, you should consider covering up/bringing indoors any flowers/veggies/plants that you wish to save a little while longer.

Once the advisory expires, our temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday with a bit more cloud cover to wrap up the weekend. There may also be a few late day showers on Sunday as a warm front works north. Otherwise, it will be a decent weekend overall.