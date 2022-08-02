We have a bit of a bumpy Tuesday ahead as we monitor an incoming cold front with showers and storms possible. This morning, a few showers across northern NY and southern Quebec are pushing east-northeast ahead of the main front. Meanwhile, temperatures are in the 50s/60s alongside muggy conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The afternoon will offer up isolated showers, downpours, and even a couple of non-severe thunderstorms. The active afternoon of weather will be accompanied by high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will also be a humid afternoon of weather with dew point temperatures in the 60s/70s.

Wednesday, high pressure moves back in across southern New England with a return to summertime heat and humidity. Sunshine, drier weather, and hot temperatures in the middle to upper 80s are likely for midweek. Make sure to keep hydrated and dip into shady/cooler spots when you can.