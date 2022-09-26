A very pesky low pressure system will swirl through southern Quebec today and it will be followed with a trough of low pressure for midweek. What does this mean for you? It means a soggy and gloomy start to the work week.

This morning, we’re contending with some patchy fog and a reduction in visibility. Roadways are also wet as a few isolated showers continue to comb through the North Country and Upper Valley. The damp and gloomy conditions are being accompanied by mild temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.

Our afternoon will feature a break or two of sunshine, isolated showers, and highs in the mid 60s. You will want to make sure to have the cozy rain jacket or umbrella on standby. It certainly won’t be a washout of a day; it will be more of a nuisance-like shower we deal with throughout the afternoon. Breezy south winds will average 10-20 mph.

Tuesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies fill back in as our northern area of low pressure keeps pressing east. A few more showers are likely tomorrow as highs filter through the middle to upper 60s. Overnight, that trough of low pressure sneaks by with more clouds through midweek. Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to 3/4″ over the next 72 hours.