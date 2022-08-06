The heat and humidity has gotten the best of our weekend forecast with temperatures soaring into the 90s today with more hot air and brutal heat indices on the way for tomorrow. However, a cold front will arrive late tomorrow allowing for more cooling thunderstorms. As for this evening, any remaining showers/downpours and thunderstorms will wane after sunset with clearing skies to follow overnight. Lows will dip into the 60s/70s.

Sunday, high temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s to low 90s. That hot air will be accompanied by a heat advisory which extends through 8 PM Sunday evening. Dew point temperatures in the 70s and air temperatures in the 80s to low 90s will account for heat indices in the middle to upper 90s, hence our heat advisory. That heat and humidity will then clash with an incoming cold front late in the day to produce some widely scattered downpours and thunderstorms.

That same cold front will slow down and stall out for Monday. It will result in very muggy and stormy conditions for much of the start of the work week. Highs will only manage the middle to upper 70s due to the persistent cloud cover and moisture, but don’t let those cooler numbers fool you. Monday will remain muggy and a bit uncomfortable.

Nevertheless, rainfall totals through Monday afternoon will likely average 0.25″ to 1″+. That’s some good news; we can use all the rain we can get as drought conditions still lace much of the Connecticut River Valley, southern VT, and all of NH.