There are two primary cold fronts that need monitoring over the next 72 hours. One cold front passing through today will continue to provide isolated thunderstorm chances to wrap up the week, but a more potent boundary will arrive Sunday with widespread showers and storms. Speaking of which, isolated thunderstorms are roaming the North Country to the Upper Valley this morning. Those storms are being accompanied by tropical-like conditions with air and dew point temperatures in the 60s/70s. It’s gross to say the least.

The afternoon will offer up partly to mostly cloudy skies, continued isolated thunderstorm chances, and highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. It will be a warm and humid day overall with hit or miss thunderstorm chances ramping up late in the day. Those showers and storms will wind down after sunset with dense fog building in late tonight through tomorrow morning.

Our weekend forecast will feature highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s from time to time. During the heat of the day on Saturday there may be a few pop up thunderstorms from the Upper Valley to southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Sunday will offer up a much better chance of afternoon storms and downpours as a cold front sinks south across New England.