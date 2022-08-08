We have some very unsettled weather on the way through at least midweek as a cold front goes stationary today allowing areas of low pressure ride along it. That will mean off and on showers, downpours, and isolated thunderstorms will be likely through at least Wednesday. This morning, that cold front is continuing to sink south with isolated showers and downpours. Temperatures are in the 60s/70s and it’s awfully soupy feeling.

The afternoon will continue to feature heat, humidity, and scattered downpours. Those downpours and even a couple of thunderstorms will be accompanied by temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s from central Vermont and points north. Farther south, temperatures will turn much hotter with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat advisories are in effect across southern zones until 8 PM tonight as heat indices could soar into the middle 90s or hotter.

Tuesday, that stationary front will slowly slide south and evolve back into a cold front. That cold front will match up with the extreme heat and humidity from central Vermont and points south. It will mean scattered downpours and strong thunderstorms especially for southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Rainfall totals between today and Wednesday morning will likely average 0.5″ to 1.5″+.