A cold front is slowing down as it tries to make an escape off of the New England coast today. There’s also a trough of low pressure behind the front, so it’s almost as if we’re dealing with a traffic jam of boundaries for midweek. This morning, clouds from both systems are spilling into our neck of the woods. We’ll call it partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. There’s also a little bit of patchy fog to contend with for your morning commute.

The afternoon will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, light west-northwest winds, lesser humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our near seasonable afternoon of weather will be accompanied by a spot sprinkle or shower especially across the higher terrain. It would be a good idea to keep the umbrella on standby.

Tomorrow, both of our boundaries pull out to sea but riding north along the eastern seaboard is another area of low pressure. That new disturbance for late week will result in a continuation of partly to mostly cloudy skies and spot shower chances.

Highs will manage the middle to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. Showers will shut off overnight with clearing skies by Friday. Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to 1/4″.