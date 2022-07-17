Our nice, summer-like weekend of weather will come to an end on a dry note this evening. However, overnight into tomorrow we’ll likely experience increasing clouds ahead of our next soaker of a system to kick off the new work week. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 60s/70s alongside mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Monday, an area of low pressure will roll through New England with much needed rainfall for the Green Mountain and Granite States. Temperatures will manage the upper 70s to low 80s by lunchtime as the first half of the day remains fairly dry with increasing clouds. The afternoon is when the heaviest of the rain and spotty thunderstorm action arrives.

Scattered showers and heavy downpours along with isolated strong thunderstorms will all make a mess of the late afternoon/evening commutes. Be sure to drive safe and remain weather aware.

Tuesday morning, we’re drying out and contending with patchy fog. Rainfall totals will average 3/4″ to 2″ for Vermont and New Hampshire with significantly lesser amounts for northern New York. However, that’s exactly what we need as abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions continue for portions of New England.