A complex low pressure system will eject out of the Ohio River Valley and into New England with beneficial rain for everyone to kick off the work week. The good news this morning is that the rain is still situated to our southwest and will likely arrive after the commute to work. However, make sure you are prepared for the rain by grabbing the rain jacket before heading out the door. As we await the rainfall, temperatures reside in the 60s/70s with a very muggy feel to the air.

The afternoon will feature a warm and cold front moving through. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s by the late morning and early afternoon all as the warm front approaches. The warm front will arrive around lunchtime with heavy downpours and a steadier swath of rain sweeping through.

Late this afternoon through the evening is when we’re expecting the final cold front to push from southwest to northeast across New England. The late day hours are when we would have the best potential for a stray strong to severe storm.

Nevertheless, the precipitation winds down after midnight with just a few leftover showers. Rainfall totals will average 1 to 2 inches. That amount of rain will certainly help to put a dent in rainfall deficits and our overall drought.