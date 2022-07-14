A departing cold front will be replaced with a fast moving, coastal low for today. It will result in more clouds than sun and hit or miss downpours. This morning, isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies are already apparent for the commute to work. Make sure you have the umbrella or rain jacket on standby. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s to kick off our dreary day ahead.

The afternoon will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few downpours, and light northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Highs will manage the middle to upper 70s with manageable levels of humidity. Dew point temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The peak daytime heating hours of the mid-afternoon is when we’re expected to reach our daily highs, but that’s also when we’re expected to experience the uptick in downpour activity. Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to 1/4″ by the time those showers shut off (around sunset), but not every community will get wet.

Tomorrow, drier weather returns with highs bouncing back into the upper 70s to low 80s. The nicer weather will be associated with a building ridge of high pressure to our west. Sunshine and light west to southwest winds will arrive just in time to wrap up the week on a high note, quite literally.

A preview of the weekend shows high pressure sliding just to our south allowing for mild breezes, warming temperatures, and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will manage the middle to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday with more humid conditions crowding in for the end of the weekend.