We have an active day ahead of us as a cold front slices through our juicy air mass of extreme heat and humidity. This morning, a few pre-frontal showers and storms cannot be ruled out. However, the bigger story this morning is how stuffy it is to start the day. Temperatures are in the 70s/80s with dew point readings in the low 70s. It’s one of those mornings where you open up the door to head to work and you’re immediately greeted with a wall of hot, heavy air.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with dew point temperatures extending into the lower to middle 70s for some. That will mean heat indices nearing the lower to middle 90s, so be sure to keep hydrated and cool.

Those high temperatures will top out early on and ahead of our potent cold front. As the cold front swings into focus for the afternoon it will feature a marginal to slight risk for two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. The first round of stormy weather will arrive late this morning through the early afternoon. The second round will rumble through by the late afternoon and early evening.

The front and all precipitation will exit by late this evening through the overnight with lows dipping into the 60s. However, it’s a quick rebound back into the upper 80s to low 90s with slightly lesser humidity. It will be about as comfortable as it could possibly be with 90 degree heat during the summer in the Champlain Valley. Tomorrow’s heat will also be accompanied by partly sunny skies and a very small chance for an afternoon storm in southern Vermont and New Hampshire.