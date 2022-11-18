Lake effect snow will continue overnight into Saturday morning across the North Country with additional shots at snow for Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will dip back into the teens and 20s overnight through Saturday morning with the heaviest and steadiest snow to be found across northern New York. Outside of the main lake effect band of snow, there may be a few flurries that make their way into Vermont and New Hampshire.

Saturday afternoon will see temperatures top out in the middle to upper 30s with a brisk west wind of 10-20 mph. That will result in wind chills in the 20s from time to time so be sure to bundle up. Sunday, a new cold front arrives with additional snow showers and more cold air. Temps will flirt with the freezing mark for high temperatures as west winds strengthen to 15-30 mph.

Once our final cold front for the weekend exits, we’ll be left with an additional 1-2 feet of snow in southern St. Lawrence county. Amounts trail off once you get farther north and east. Keep in mind that those additional snowfall totals are on top of what has already fallen. Drive safe and keep cozy this weekend.