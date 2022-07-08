An incoming cold front will provide the opportunity for a few afternoon showers today, but the bigger story as we move into the weekend forecast will be the cooler than normal temperatures and comfortable conditions. Speaking of which, this morning is comfortable with temperatures in the 50s/60s alongside partly sunny skies and dry weather.

The afternoon will feature highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, partly cloudy skies, and isolated showers. The showers will form along an incoming cold front, but the cold front is very weak. That means the shower activity will be sparse and short-lived; don’t go canceling any outdoor plans, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky. Rainfall totals will average less than a 1/10″ all around.

High pressure builds in for the weekend forecast. The main high pressure will descend southeast out of Michigan resulting in a cooler than normal Saturday and near seasonable Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s to kick off the weekend alongside mostly sunny skies and very low humidity. Sunday, temperatures rebound to near 80 degrees with continued sunshine and comfortable conditions.