A developing area of low pressure across the Ohio River Valley will continue to pull a little farther east as the day wears on. This could allow for a stray sprinkle chance by the late afternoon/early evening, but nothing too “spooky” for our trick-or-treaters.

This morning, temperatures are about 5-10+ degrees warmer now than 24 hours ago. That means many of us are waking up to readings in the 30s/40s, if not a few low 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the late morning as southerly breezes and breaks of sunshine wrap into the forecast for the first half of the day.

Our afternoon into the early evening will feature increasing clouds, highs in the lower to middle 60s, and south breezes of 5-15 mph.

There’s a slight chance for a sprinkle or two as we approach late in the day through the evening commute home. That means trick-or-treaters may have to dodge a rain drop or two, but it will be nothing worth canceling those trick-or-treat plans over.

Tuesday, will showcase continued cloudy skies and isolated sprinkles/showers. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 60s. Rainfall totals will average less than a 1/10″.