A cold front is departing and an area of high pressure is arriving today. That will result in more sunshine today, drier weather, and more seasonable temperatures. This morning, temperatures are in the 50s/60s alongside patchy fog and partly sunny skies.

The afternoon will offer up partly sunny to partly cloudy skies as a weak wave of energy moves through. There will be extra cloudiness especially across the mountains along with the stray chance for a stray sprinkle. Otherwise, the rest of the North Country and Upper Valley will remain dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow, high pressure moves in across southern New England and southern Vermont. It will allow for near total sunshine, warmer highs, and light south breezes. Temperatures will manage the lower to middle 80s Wednesday afternoon alongside mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain tolerable too. Enjoy!